'People feel there is a need to do something': Green Living Fair returning to new Lake County site

The Green Living Fair will be held on April 15 at the University Center of Lake County in Grayslake. Courtesy of College of Lake County

After three years off because of the coronavirus pandemic, an expanded Green Living Fair is being revived at a new location Lake County.

Held for several years in downtown Libertyville, the event is being moved to the University Center of Lake County on the College of Lake County's Grayslake campus to accommodate and connect with more people.

The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, as a kickoff to Earth Week activities at the CLC. About 50 organizations, as well as environmental clubs from four local high schools, will host exhibits at the fair.

Ten artisan vendors will be selling sustainable products, including award-winning honey, house plants, garden market gifts, bath products and more.

Visitors are encouraged to bring old shoes and eyeglasses for recycling.

And while cleaning out the closet or garage, don't forget the damaged or unwanted bicycles. They'll be collected by Working Bikes, a Chicago-based nonprofit that repairs, repurposes and distributes donated bicycles to underserved communities.

Organizers say this will be a county-scale fair, with more participating groups and more demonstations.

"It'll be interactive -- it's not just picking up pamphlets," said Paula Lubenow, a board member of the fair's lead organizer, the Town & Country Garden Club of Libertyville. "There's lot to learn about but it's fun."

Lubenow said information that will be presented has applications to everyday life and includes simple things people can do to improve the environment.

At the same time, CLC will be hosting tours of its campuses, including the new advanced tech center in Gurnee. Maker Faire Lake County will be held at the college's fitness center, bike sharing on campus will be offered, and food trucks will be on hand.

"We've got a lot of cool things going on," said David Husemoller, CLC's sustainability manager. "It's enough to keep you busy and a lot of opportunity to engage."

Merleanne Rampale, public information officer and education director at the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County, also is on the team. She created the Green Living Fair, first held in Gurnee, about 15 years ago.

Back then it was on a much smaller scale. While the concept is basically the same, public awareness and interest in environmental issues has increased substantially.

"I get calls from seniors and young families -- 'What can I do here?'" she added. "What that tells me is there's an interest."

There also are many more options, information, resources and programs on a range of topics, including recycling, composting and attracting pollinators.

"People feel there is a need to do something," Husemoller said.