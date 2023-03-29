Pedestrian dead after being struck by freight train in Downers Grove

Metra police are investigating the early morning death of a pedestrian struck by an eastbound freight train today.

Police were called to the intersection of Main Street and the BNSF railroad tracks at about 2:20 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Downers Grove police officials said the identity of the pedestrian will be released after family is notified.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is urged to contact Metra police at (312) 322-2800.