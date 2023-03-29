Des Plaines library hosting open mic literary nights
Updated 3/29/2023 11:08 AM
The Des Plaines Public Library will host a trio of open mic literary nights this spring and summer.
The gatherings are set for April 11, May 9 and June 13. Each will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Participants can read original poetry or fiction, excerpts from journals or samples from favorite authors.
For details, visit dppl.org.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.