Des Plaines library hosting open mic literary nights

The Des Plaines Public Library will host a trio of open mic literary nights this spring and summer.

The gatherings are set for April 11, May 9 and June 13. Each will run from 7 to 8 p.m. at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.

Participants can read original poetry or fiction, excerpts from journals or samples from favorite authors.

For details, visit dppl.org.