 

Defense gets a crack at key witness in ComEd bribery trial

  • Clockwise from top left: former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.

    Clockwise from top left: former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore. Chicago Sun-Times file photos

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 3/29/2023 8:18 PM

Michael McClain laughed inside Saputo's restaurant in Springfield as he shared with then-ComEd executive Fidel Marquez his story about his 2016 retirement, and how he handed his list of duties over to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan and McClain were longtime friends. McClain has described himself as an "agent" of Madigan. And after McClain handed Madigan that list, Madigan purportedly handed it back and told McClain "I don't think you're done yet." "

 

"Is that like tendering your resignation but it gets, uh, denied? It gets rejected?" Marquez asked over a slice of pizza on Feb. 7, 2019.

"Yeah," McClain said.

Jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse saw video of that moment Wednesday as Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu ended his 13-hour direct examination of Marquez, who weeks before munching on the Saputo's pizza had agreed to cooperate with investigators and secretly record McClain and three others now on trial on allegations they tried to bribe Madigan to benefit ComEd.

Former U.S. Attorney Scott Lassar, now a defense attorney representing onetime ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, stepped up next to question Marquez.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 