Barnett faces challenge from Schmitt in Downers Grove mayoral race

Two candidates are vying for the Downers Grove mayor's seat, with incumbent Bob Barnett facing a challenge from Marshall Schmitt.

Elected mayor in 2019, Barnett says he is excited about the opportunity to continue serving the community.

"I've really enjoyed my time, and I think we've done an enormous amount of good," said Barnett, who served previously as a village council commissioner from 2009 to 2019.

He cited the reinstated Human Services Commission; the creation of a Community Social Services Referral Program, directed by a full-time professional social worker, which Barnett said has helped connect more than 500 residents and visitors with access to the help they need; and the implementation of a Peer Jury Program that provides restorative justice opportunities for residents of Downers Grove and neighboring communities.

Barnett also lauds the start of the village facilities project, which entails the construction of a combined police station and village hall on the Civic Center property. It will include administrative office space for the Downers Grove Elementary District 58.

"And that's at no additional tax burden to the residents," Barnett said.

The project is estimated to be completed in 2024, he said.

Schmitt, a longtime resident who works as a lawyer, says he has seen Downers Grove grow and evolve and has "a sense of what works and what doesn't."

"I've learned how to advocate for causes," Schmitt said. "And if elected mayor, I'll bring those advocacy skills to the village. The primary role of the mayor is to work with the village council and other government entities to bring the resources necessary to resolve problems and make life better for the community."

Some of his goals, if elected, would be to encourage responsible but balanced development; set procedures and standards in place that encourage transparent, ethical government; improve communication within the community and collaborate with the community and neighboring governmental entities to implement environmentally sound and sustainable best practices; and provide services to all of Downers Grove's community members.

Schmitt said three populations in the village especially need attention: the homeless, the LGBTQ+ community and seniors.

"We have an increasing number of homeless, and we need to work harder to find ways to get those people help," Schmitt said.

Barnett said the village is working to address the homeless issue.

"We have in any given time a few folks who are choosing to live not in a particular building or residence in our community," Barnett said. "They come and go, but we check in with them regularly. But we can't force them to take help."

As for the LGBTQ+ community, Schmitt said the Downers Grove Public Library's decision to cancel a drag queen bingo event last fall because of alleged threats emphasizes more sensitivity is needed.

"It shows that a population has been ignored," Schmitt said. "It's obviously very controversial, but it needs to be approached with sensitivity to the LGBTQ+ community and the people who are concerned about doing things that will harm our youth. The threats to the library and the library director absolutely need to be condemned. But we also need to honor reasonable concerns about events like that."

Barnett does not disagree. He said the police department has been meeting regularly with the library to discuss operations, security plans and what can be done to help them feel safe.

"It's a cultural issue a lot of people see from two very different vantage points," Barnett said. "But we're not going to put up with anyone threatening anyone."