Learn how to attract butterflies

A butterfly gardening program will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 11 at the Mundelein Tool Library, 428 N. Chicago Ave. Eileen Davis of the Lake County Forest Preserve District will be discussing how to attract more butterflies to your landscape, what factors have influenced butterfly populations in our area, and how gardeners can help to foster and protect them. Registration is not required and there is no charge for admission. Call (224)-475-0435 or visit www.mundeleintoollibrary.org. The program is presented by the tool library in partnership with the forest preserves.