Cabdriver convicted of sexually assaulting customer in Naperville

A taxi driver was found guilty Tuesday of sexually assaulting a passenger in Naperville.

DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy found Sandeep Arora, 48, of the 1500 block of Orwell Road in Naperville, guilty of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities said that on July 9, 2017, a woman got into a taxicab with a friend. The victim was seated in the front passenger seat. After Arora dropped off the other person, he drove away and then assaulted the victim. He ripped off some of her clothing and left bruises and other marks on her body.

A little while later, he stopped his taxicab and assaulted her again.

The victim was able to free herself, ran off, called a friend and hid in some bushes until her friend arrived. She reported the assault the next day. The charges were filed in December 2018.

Arora could be sentenced to 12 to 60 years in prison and would have to serve 85% of his sentence. Reidy revoked his bail Tuesday and remanded Arora to the DuPage County jail to await sentencing. His next court date is June 15.