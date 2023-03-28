Batavia police mourning death of officer

Batavia police are mourning the death of officer Joe Gudella.

Gudella, 36, died Monday at a relative's home in Wisconsin, the department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The city has lowered the city flag to half-staff out of respect.

Batavia hired Gudella in January 2022. He had worked for the Cook County sheriff's office since 2015.

"Officer Gudella was thoughtful and compassionate, and his positivity and zeal for life were infectious. He had a servant's heart and a passion for making people feel welcomed and loved. In his time with the Batavia Police Department, he made a lasting impact on his peers and the community that he served with pride. He will be sorely missed by all," the city's announcement said.

Gudella is survived by his wife and two children.

He graduated from Glenbard North High School and had an associate degree from Worsham College, according to a presentation at the city council meeting when he took his oath of office.

The city said no other information about his death was available on Tuesday afternoon.