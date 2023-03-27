 

Free diaper distribution part of the Week of the Young Child celebration

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 3/27/2023 6:38 PM

The Elgin Partnership for Early Learning will give away free diapers as part of its Week of the Young Child celebration.

The diaper giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 6 in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church, 330 Griswold St. There also will be free car safety seat checks, development screening for children 5 years old or younger, book giveaways and other resources.

 

"Diapers are an essential need for families and a significant expense," said EPEL Executive Director Amber Peters. She added the diaper giveaway is an opportunity to connect with families in the area and increase awareness about additional resources available to families.

EPEL has a variety of events scheduled from April 1 to April 7 to celebrate the Week of the Young Child. For additional information, visit elginpartnership.org.

