Contractor now accused of bribing worker in Cook County assessor's office

A Lemont contractor involved in the public corruption case against former Chicago Alderman Carrie Austin now is charged in a scheme to bribe an employee of the Cook County assessor's office.

Alex Nitchoff is accused of conspiring to bribe a key employee handling commercial properties with home improvement goods and services, jewelry, meals and sports tickets in exchange for property assessment reductions beginning in 2017. Such assessments are closely tied to how property taxes are calculated.

Nitchoff also offered the use of his Florida home to Lavdim Memisovski in 2019 and asked if the county employee had any other house projects that needed work because, as Nitchoff was recorded saying, he was "gonna owe ya," according to a charging document.

