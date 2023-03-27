Amazon truck strikes Long Grove bridge, marking 45th crash since 2020

An Amazon delivery truck got stuck under the Long Grove covered bridge Sunday night, in what was the 45th collision since the bridge reopened in 2020. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

It's happened again: Long Grove's historic bridge has been struck.

Around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, an Amazon delivery truck just over 9 feet tall got stuck under the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, which has a clearance of 8 feet 6 inches.

It marks the 45th time the bridge was struck since it was reopened and rededicated in August 2020.

Lake County sheriff's deputies, who have jurisdiction in Long Grove, have responded each time, and been keeping a running tally.

"There are numerous signs informing drivers of the height restriction and signs prohibiting trucks and buses from using the bridge," Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said Monday morning.

The Amazon driver, Enrique Rivera, 24, of the 2400 block of Glendale Terrace in Hanover Park, was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and driving a prohibited vehicle over the bridge. He told deputies he thought the truck would meet the height clearance, Covelli said.

A towing agency responded and removed the truck from the bridge, and the roadway was closed for about an hour.

There was no structural damage to the bridge from the impact, Covelli said.

The cover of the 116-year-old bridge was reinforced with a steel structure in 2020 so it can take a beating without requiring expensive repairs. The last time it was struck was about a month ago.