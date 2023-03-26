St. Charles plans $3.7 million in street upgrades beginning in May

Fifteen streets in St. Charles likely will be repaired as part of this year's street rehabilitation program.

The council's Government Services Committee last week recommended approval of a $3.7 million contract with Geneva Construction Co. of Aurora to do the work.

The scope of work will include roadway resurfacing, sidewalk repairs, curb/gutter repairs, utility repairs and restoration.

The recommendation will now go to the full city council for approval. The street work is expected to begin in May, with substantial completion in August.

Motor Fuel Tax and Rebuild Illinois Bond funds in the amount of $2.4 million will help pay for this year's program.

Streets scheduled for work this year include:

• Fox Chase Boulevard from Waverly Circle to Dunham Road.

• Hampton Course.

• River View Drive from Red Gate Road to Prairie Crossing Drive.

• River Ridge Drive from River View Drive to North Meadow View Drive.

• Prairie Crossing Drive from River Ridge Drive to Reserve Drive.

• Renard Lane from Peck Road to Campton Hills Road.

• Voltaire Lane from Provence Drive to Peck Road.

• Provence Drive from Antoine Place to Renaux Boulevard.

• Provence Court from Renaux Boulevard to east end.

• Antoine Place from Provence Drive to Voltaire Lane.

• Lexington Avenue from Adams Avenue to Madison Avenue.

• Lancaster Avenue from Lexington Avenue to west end.

• Liberty Avenue from Lancaster Avenue to north end.

• Liberty Court from Liberty Avenue to east end.

• Cranbook Avenue from Liberty Avenue to Lexington Avenue.