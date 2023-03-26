Naperville police cite 12 businesses for underage tobacco sales

The Naperville Police Department recently cited 12 businesses for selling tobacco and alternative nicotine products to underage customers.

The compliance checks occurred on March 16 and 17 at 76 Naperville businesses to determine if they are complying with minimum-age tobacco laws that don't allow sales to people under 21.

The businesses cited were: Dr. Lungzzz on 75th Street, Food Plus on Bailey Road, two Mobil stations on Ogden Avenue, Smoke XL, Smokers Choice and U Smoke on Ogden, Smoke O Vapor, Smokes N Vapes and Speedway on Route 59, SHO Mart on Plainfield-Naperville Road and Smoky Brothers on Patriots Lane.

With help from a grant awarded by the Illinois Department of Human Services Tobacco Enforcement Program, the Naperville Police Department educates local retailers on laws and the importance of age verification before sales are made.