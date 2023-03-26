 

Canadian Pacific freight cars derail in Franklin Park

  • Crew members work to raise a derailed car on train tracks in Franklin Park. One Metra train was delayed, but the tracks were reopened within hours.

    Crew members work to raise a derailed car on train tracks in Franklin Park. One Metra train was delayed, but the tracks were reopened within hours. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Updated 3/26/2023 10:30 PM

Two Canadian Pacific Railway freight train cars derailed in Franklin Park on Sunday afternoon. No one was injured, the company said, and the tracks were cleared within hours.

About 12:45 p.m., two cars -- one carrying wheat and the other empty -- came off the tracks. A spokesperson for the company said there were no injuries or risks to public safety.

 

"CP personnel moved the rest of the train and cleared all crossings," CP said in an email Sunday afternoon.

The train derailed on the Milwaukee District West Line, which caused a 15-minute delay for a Metra train.

"Teams are on site assessing in coordination with Metra," CP said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

