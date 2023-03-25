Suburban Skyview: Shadows stretch over an empty farm field

Spring has officially sprung, and this empty field with only the long shadow of a tree covering it soon will be full of corn or soy beans.

Kane County Farm Bureau Manager Steve Arnold says that, if the weather cooperates, the corn and soy beans usually will be planted in late April to early May.

Wet weather or a chance of frost could delay planting.

The crops will grow throughout the summer; harvest begins in mid- to late September, once again depending on the weather.

