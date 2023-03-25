Kids pack field house for Grayslake Easter Egg hunt

Pastel colors and bunny ears were in vogue during the Grayslake Park District's Easter egg hunt Saturday.

Originally scheduled to take place at Central Park, the event was moved to the Grayslake Central High School field house due to inclement weather.

Tracy Putkonen, recreation supervisor, said there were 201 registered participants for the event, which was open to kids ages 1 to 9. It was held in four sections according to age group.

The park district conducts its egg hunt two weeks before Easter to avoid competition with neighboring park districts, which have scheduled their events for next week, Putkonen said.