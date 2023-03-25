 

Kids pack field house for Grayslake Easter Egg hunt

  • Hazel Long, 3, of Grayslake enjoys the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt held Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

  • Zoe O'Hara, 2, of Lindenhurst gathers eggs during the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

  • The Easter Bunny waves to kids during the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

  • Lucas Murauski, 10 months, of Libertyville, and his dad, Chris, wait in line to see the Easter Bunny during the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

  • Ashley Brady, 5, of Grayslake holds up her Easter basket for her parents during the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

  • Children rush to grab plastic eggs filed with candy and prizes during the Grayslake Park District Easter egg hunt Saturday at the Grayslake Central High School field house.

Joe Lewnard
 
 
Updated 3/25/2023 3:46 PM

Pastel colors and bunny ears were in vogue during the Grayslake Park District's Easter egg hunt Saturday.

Originally scheduled to take place at Central Park, the event was moved to the Grayslake Central High School field house due to inclement weather.

 

Tracy Putkonen, recreation supervisor, said there were 201 registered participants for the event, which was open to kids ages 1 to 9. It was held in four sections according to age group.

The park district conducts its egg hunt two weeks before Easter to avoid competition with neighboring park districts, which have scheduled their events for next week, Putkonen said.

