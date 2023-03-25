Fiery fatal Downers Grove crash under investigation

Downers Grove police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Finley and Lacey roads Friday.

Police said a vehicle traveling southbound on Finley Road just before 9 p.m. crashed into the west side of the intersection at Lacey Road. The vehicle caught fire and was extinguished by the Downers Grove Fire Department.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Downers Grove Police Department.

Police are not releasing the name of the individual who died in the crash pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the M.E.R.I.T. reconstruction team.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Downers Grove Police Department at (630) 434-5600.