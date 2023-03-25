Authorities seek two suspects in Elgin bank robbery

Authorities say two men robbed a PNC Bank in Elgin Saturday afternoon. Courtesy of FBI

Authorities are searching for suspects in a Saturday afternoon bank robbery in Elgin.

Two men walked into the PNC Bank, 1695 Larkin Ave., at 1:37 p.m., displayed a gun and demanded money, according to a news release from the FBI Chicago Field Office.

One suspect is described as a Black man in his 50s, 5-feet, 9-inches to 5-feet, 11-inches tall, medium build, wearing black pants, black jacket, black winter hat, blue surgical mask, black boots, and a transition glasses.

The second suspect is described as a Black man in his 40s, 6-feet to 6-feet to 6-feet, 3-inches tall, medium build, wearing a black-and-red jacket, black shirt, tan pants, black winter hat, black mask, light-colored gray or tan shoes.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, by calling (312) 421-6700 and by visiting tips.fbi.gov.