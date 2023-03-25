Algonquin boy charged as adult in rollover crash that put 4 teens and himself in the hospital

Alex Vucha/Shaw LocalThe Huntley Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Jan. 21 on Conley Road, east of Route 47, outside of Huntley for a rollover crash.

An Algonquin teenager has been charged as an adult and accused of being under the influence of marijuana when he crashed a car in January, sending himself and four other teens to the hospital, according to McHenry County court records.

Dylan J. O'Boyle, 17, of the 1400 block of Notting Hill Drive, was charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm, disability or disfigurement, Class 4 felonies, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted of the Class 4 felonies, he faces between one and three years in prison, but the charges also are probational.

O'Boyle also was accused of having a concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in his system within two hours of driving, possessing "numerous small bottles of alcohol" and marijuana, driving too fast for conditions, passing in a no-passing zone and having too many people younger than age 20 in his car in violation of the state's graduated driver's license rules, according to the complaint.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office declined to confirm that O'Boyle was the driver in the Jan. 21 crash outside Huntley that sent five teenagers to the hospital because he is a minor.

The complaint filed in court, however, alleged that O'Boyle was driving a 2013 Infiniti G37 west on Conley Road about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 21 when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed.

"Defendant drove a 2013 Infiniti G37 ... approximately .65 east of Illinois Route 47 on Conley Road in Grafton Township, Illinois, while the defendant was under the influence of cannabis, and was involved in a motor vehicle accident that resulted in great bodily harm (to another)," according to the complaint.

The car left the road, rolled over, crashed through a fence and ended up in a field, the sheriff's office said at the time.

All five teenagers in the vehicle were taken to Northwestern Medicine hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock.

A 17-year-old Algonquin girl later was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the release.

She remained hospitalized as of March 1, sheriff's office spokeswoman Emily Matusek said at the time; an update on her condition was not available Friday.

The car's other occupants included a 16-year-old boy from Dundee, a 16-year-old boy from Carpentersville and an 18-year-old woman from Carpentersville, according to the release.

O'Boyle did not have an attorney listed in McHenry County court records as of Friday.