St. Charles City Council approves construction bid for First Street Plaza expansion project

The second phase of the First Street Plaza expansion project in St. Charles is expected to get underway in the coming weeks. Courtesy of city of St. Charles

The second and final phase of the First Street Plaza expansion project is expected to get underway in the coming weeks after the majority of alderpersons at Monday's St. Charles City Council meeting approved awarding a $4.3 million bid for the project's second phase to Martam Construction.

The firm also did the project's first phase.

Voting no were 1st Ward Alderperson Ronald Silkaitis and 2nd Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner.

The project will be substantially completed by November, Public Works Director Peter Suhr said. The bid is about $1.2 million more than the city had estimated for the project's second phase.

"We're confident that it represents the current market cost for this type of construction," Suhr said.

The St. Charles Initiative, an independent advisory committee under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley, is raising funds for the project. The St. Charles Initiative has raised about $671,621 in donations and pledges designated for the second phase, Suhr said. The remaining $3.6 million would be the net costs to the city, Suhr said.

The first phase included building a retaining wall along the Fox River and filling in the hole where the Manor Restaurant had been located after its demolition. The project's second phase includes constructing a large egg-shaped gathering plaza surrounded by a solar panel-covered trellis and walking paths.

Plans also call for closing a section of First Street to vehicles to create a pedestrian walkway.

Site acquisition, design and construction costs for the first phase were about $2 million. With grants and donations totaling $794,171 -- including a $600,000 grant from Exelon and a $56,153 Kane County Riverboat Grant -- the city paid $1.2 million in net costs.

The plaza construction will cost $3 million, while the First Street construction work will cost roughly $1.2 million.