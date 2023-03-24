Maryann B. Grygiel: 2023 candidate for Medinah Park District Board

Bio

Town: Roselle

Age on Election Day: Not given

Occupation: Substitute teacher

Employer: Medinah School District 11

Previous offices held: Incumbent for Medinah Park District

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for reelection or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I am running for reelection and am grateful to represent my Park District not only as it is today but in the future. I pride myself on being responsible and I care about issues that affect the Park District and neighbors. I would like to continue on the Park Board so that everyone deserves to have space where they feel they belong and that they are seen and represented. Since I have been a part of the planning for the OSLAD Grant and the National Fitness Court, I am hoping to see it to completion.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: The Park District staff did an amazing job during COVID-19 with keeping everyone safe. The Park District has rebounded well with programs, activities, Summer Camp, etc.

An issue facing the Park District are programs being canceled due to lack of enrollees. We do the best we can to accomplish as much for the community as possible with the resources that are available. Other park districts are also having the same issue. We need to refocus on what interests the residents. If reelected I would like to compose and send out a community survey for their input.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: The Park District is fiscally responsible and increased debt/bond rate to AA, has a balanced budget and working within the framework of our budget and continues to create a park for all people to come to. The Park District was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Park District needs to focus on more grants. Over $500,00 in grant money was received in the last few years, one being the OSLD Grant. I would like to continue the strong history of being good stewards for taxpayer's fund.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: As a park board, we need to be transparent and I have always been devoted to what benefits the residents. I am open to other member's ideas and concerns We have informed discussions and work as a team. No one member makes the decisions for the rest and we all have a voice and vote on determining policy.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I am an educator for over 25 years working with youth and special needs and a resident of Medinah Park District for 35 years and currently a Medinah Park District Commissioner and presently Vice President. My son had participated in many programs at the Park District and I had even coached. I would like to see other children have as much fun as he had with the park district programs. I am Advancement Chair for Boy Scouts Chippewa District and approve Eagle Projects for most of DuPage. In fact there are many Eagle Projects that were completed at Medinah Park and other local Park Districts. I am also a D.E.I. Committee Member for Boy Scouts. The Roselle American Legion Post 1084 has nominated me as an Honorary Auxiliary Member and I work with many veterans. I am a Roselle Lions Club Director and Pediatric Cancer Advocate and working with Child Life Specialists at Laurie's Children's Hospital.

My background speaks for me for the best candidate and excited to share my experiences.