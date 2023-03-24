Elgin police investigating woman's shooting

Elgin police found a woman with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Accoring to an alert posted on social media, officers responded at 7:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Sebring Drive.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police don't believe there is a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the message. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.