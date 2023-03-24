Elgin police investigating woman's shooting
Updated 3/24/2023 10:42 PM
Elgin police found a woman with a gunshot wound Friday night.
Accoring to an alert posted on social media, officers responded at 7:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Sebring Drive.
The woman was taken to the hospital, and police don't believe there is a threat to the general public.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call police at (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 with "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the message. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.