Composting next topic in gardening learning series

Learn why to compost, how to compost and how to use the compost to make a positive contribution to your garden and the environment in the next session of the 2023 Gardening Learning Series on April 12. The free virtual program, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., is offered by the University of Illinois Extension, Solid Waste Agency of Lake County and the Lake County Forest Preserves. Register at registration.extension.illinois.edu/.

Contact Jesse Davis, jessebd@illinois.edu or Merleanne Rampale, mrampale@swalco.org, for more information.