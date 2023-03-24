Campton Hills to host open house April 1
Updated 3/24/2023 5:51 PM
On April 1, the Campton Hills village board and staff are hosting an open house at the newly renovated village hall and police department.
From 10 a.m. to noon, residents can stop in and tour the facilities at 40W270 LaFox Road, Suite B. Light refreshments will be served.
For details, visit camptonhills.illinois.gov.
