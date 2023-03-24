Aurora man pleads guilty to home invasion, gets 19 years in prison

An Aurora man agreed to a sentence of 19 years on Friday in exchange for pleading guilty to home invasion, according to a news release from the Kane County state's sttorney's office.

Michael R. Spina, 65, of the 2400 block of West Downer Place in Aurora,

Spina had been accused of forcing his way into a relative's home at about 5 a.m. on January 25, 2020, the release said.

Once inside, Spina found an eight-inch knife, then walked around calling for the person, the release said. The victim hid from Spina and called police.

The judge also ordered Spina to stay away from the victim and the victim's home for two years once he is released from prison.

Spina, who has been held on $100,000 bond since he was arrested, is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, and will receive credit for 1,147 days serverved in the Kane County jail.