Two openings on West Chicago park board

The West Chicago Park District is accepting applications to fill two unexpired terms from May 9, 2023, to May 13, 2025, on the board of commissioners.

Applicants must live within the park district boundaries.

Park commissioners act as the legislative and policy-making body of the district in the operation, control, improvement and planning of its parks, recreation programs, facilities, personnel and fiscal operations management. The board meets on the first and second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Applicants must provide a one-page letter describing why they wish to serve on the board along with the completed prospective park commissioner questionnaire.

The application deadline is March 31.

Application packets can be sent via email to mmedeiros@we-goparks.org or mailed to West Chicago Park District, Attn: Board Secretary, 201 W. National St., West Chicago, IL 60185.

To learn more, visit we-goparks.org/board-of-commissioners.