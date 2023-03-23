Lake Villa man accused of sex, domestic violence crimes

A Lake Villa man faces multiple sex and domestic violence charges alleging he molested and battered a minor on more than one occasion between December 2022 and March.

Ariel D. Carrasco, 46, of the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, Lake Villa police said Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to an area school Wednesday after a child under 13 years notified school officials of past physical and sexual abuse that had taken place in Carrasco's home.

Officers interviewed the child and other family members, and the Department of Children and Family Services was notified in an effort to develop a safety plan for the family, police said.

Further interviews were completed at the Lake County Advocacy Center, in collaboration with the Lake County state's attorney's Office.

Carrasco also was interviewed and made "concerning statements" when asked about the allegations made against him, police said. He later was arrested without incident, according to police.

Carrasco was taken to Lake County jail to await a bond hearing today.