Home Creative Co. puts on musical in Elgin
Updated 3/23/2023 10:39 AM
The Home Creative Co. wraps up production of "Tick, Tick … Boom!" on Thursday to Saturday, March 23-25.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. at Judson University Thompson Hall, 1151 N. State St. (Route 31) in Elgin.
The autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson features a three-person cast showcasing strong pop/rock singers and allowing performers to make creative character choices.
Tickets are $15. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For tickets, visit www.wearethehome.org.
