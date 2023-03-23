Elgin man dies after fall at Colorado ski resort

An Elgin man died after falling from a chairlift at a Breckenridge, Colorado, ski resort late last week, the Summit Daily News reported.

John Perucco, 60, was attempting to remove snow from his seat on March 17 and had the restraint bar in the up position, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in the report; he fell about 25 feet, landing on a hard-packed, groomed trail below. Perucco was wearing a helmet when he fell.

He was taken to St. Anthony's Summit Hospital in Frisco, Colorado, where he was pronounced dead, the report said, citing an email from the Summit County Coroner's Office.