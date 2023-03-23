Elgin Coin Club to host spring show Sunday
Updated 3/23/2023 10:39 AM
The Elgin Coin Club Spring Coin Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Holiday Inn Elgin, 495 Airport Road.
Established in 1957, the Elgin Coin Club hosts two coin shows each year. The shows offer the chance to buy, sell and trade coins, currency and assorted numismatic items and collectibles.
There will be a kids auction, raffle prizes and hourly door prizes. ANACS Coin Grading Service will be on-site.
General admission is $2. Early bird admission at 8 a.m. is $20. For more information, visit elgincoinclub.com.
