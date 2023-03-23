Elgin church to hold Lenten piano recital

On Sunday, March 26, First United Methodist Church, 216 E. Highland Ave. in Elgin, hosts a Lenten recital by concert pianist Jonathan Besancon at 2 p.m.

It will feature sacred music by composers, including two pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach and many classical pieces by composers such as Beethoven, Chopin and Scriabin.

All proceeds from the recital will be donated to the church's fund to modernize the elevator system. For details, visit fumcelgin.org.