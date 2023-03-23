 

Des Plaines resident falls victim to crypto scammer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/23/2023 6:12 PM

A Des Plaines resident was scammed out of $1,900 in cryptocurrency by someone impersonating an employee from a crypto platform, police said.

The theft was reported Sunday.

 

The email indicated the victim's contact information had changed and gave him a link to confirm the information, police said. Once the victim went to that website, the thief used his personal information to make several transfers.

