Des Plaines resident falls victim to crypto scammer
Updated 3/23/2023 6:12 PM
A Des Plaines resident was scammed out of $1,900 in cryptocurrency by someone impersonating an employee from a crypto platform, police said.
The theft was reported Sunday.
The email indicated the victim's contact information had changed and gave him a link to confirm the information, police said. Once the victim went to that website, the thief used his personal information to make several transfers.
