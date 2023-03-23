Buffalo Grove police release remaining records on Kisliak slayings, confirm initial findings

An investigation into the Nov. 30 murders of 7-year-old Vivian Kisliak, left, 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak, right, and their mother, Vera Kisliak, center, has concluded, Buffalo Grove police announced Thursday. Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

Buffalo Grove police have formally closed their investigation into the slayings of a mother and her two young daughters found dead in their home Nov. 30, affirming their initial findings that the girls' father killed all three before taking his own life.

The investigation concludes that Andrei Kisliak, 39, fatally stabbed his wife, Vera, 36, daughters Vivian, 7, and Amilia, 4, and his 67-year-old mother, Lillian Kisliak.

With the investigation complete, Buffalo Grove officials on Thursday released all remaining reports from the case online. The records include recordings of two 911 calls, Buffalo Grove police reports and reports from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

"The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and investigators in the Buffalo Grove Police Department worked diligently to complete this investigation, and the evidence collected supports our initial findings that Andrei Kisliak murdered his family and then took his own life," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said in a statement that accompanied Thursday's release.

"This tragedy has been felt by the Kisliak's family, friends and neighbors, as well as our officers and support staff who knew them," he added. "I want to encourage the public to take note and share the important resources available to assist anyone experiencing domestic violence including but not limited to the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233), A Safe Place (800-600-7233) and WINGS (847-221-5680) as well as our own Buffalo Grove police social services (847-459-2560)."