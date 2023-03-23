Aurora teens accused of leading Villa Park police on a high-speed chase

Two Aurora teens were charged Wednesday with leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car in Villa Park, officials said.

Just before 10 a.m. Monday, a Villa Park police officer identified a car -- a Honda CR-V that had been reported stolen from Naperville the day before -- going east on Roosevelt Road, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, the release stated.

The pursuit continued along I-88 and I-290 until the driver exited the expressway at 25th Avenue in Westchester, and it ended when the CR-V came to a dead end at Derby Lane. The teens ran away from the officers but were found in a barbershop about a quarter-mile from where the pursuit ended, the release said.

During the arrest, police found a loaded Polymer 90 9 mm handgun with the serial number removed under a pile of wood along the road; officials believe the teens were trying to hide it when they were running away, according to the news release.

The suspects are a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. The 17-year-old is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, and two counts of misdemeanor reckless driving. The 15-year-old is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The teens are being held until their next court date, scheduled for March 30 in front of Judge Demetrios Panoushis in Wheaton.