Police investigating armed robbery outside Arlington Heights motel

Arlington Heights police are investigating a reported armed robbery early Sunday morning outside a motel on the village's south side.

Police said the victim reported he was standing outside his room in the 0-100 block of West Algonquin Road at 12:47 a.m. Sunday when he was approached by two men armed with a gun.

One of the men struck the victim in his torso with the gun, while the other stole personal items from his pockets, according to a police report. While walking away, one of the robbers turned around and threatened to shoot the victim, the report states.

The robbers were described as a slim Hispanic male, standing 5'10" to 6' tall, wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.; and a stocky Hispanic male, standing about 5'7" tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike shoes with a white sole and red swoosh.