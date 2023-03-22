Peter Cladis: 2023 candidate for Geneva Park District Board

Bio

Town: Geneva

Age on Election Day: 68

Occupation: Physician

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Previous offices held: Medical Staff President -Delnor Community Hospital/Chairman Of Dept of Family Practice at Delnor/Chairman of Credentials Committee at Delnor.

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for re-election or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: Desire to contribute in a meaningful way to the ongoing health of the Geneva community by being an advocate for open space, accessible ways to provide exercise and health options for our community memebers.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: We have rebounded quite well from the impacts of Covid-19 with programming participation equalling or sometimes bettering pre-pandemic enrollments. Regular community surveys to better gauge community needs and desires and then acting on those responses to get the programs developed and available in an expeditious manner. Continue to interact with the district's constituents in any way possible by both print and social media platforms.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: I feel the district's finances are in excellent shape due to wise budgeting/judicious upkeep of facilities and the use of state grant monies whenever possible. Challenges always are to stay ahead of the curve with respect to any unforseen financial burdens, but continuing to dynamically plan for future growth and use both tax monies and state grants to their greatest advantage.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: Always feel in a group setting that collaboration and compromise is essential. It is important to have differing viewpoints but also to be able to come together for the common purpose of improving our community's recreational needs. In all of my previous and current administrative positions that policy has been effective in obtaining positive results.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: My experience in filling a vacancy on the board for the past 2 years has been invaluable in helping me to understand the workings of the park board and what our community desires for needed park programs truly are. I look forward to continuing to promote the healthiest lifestyles possible for the citizens of Geneva.