Kathryn Kilbridge: 2023 candidate for Roselle Park District Board

Bio

Town: Roselle

Age on Election Day: 32

Occupation: Risk and Financial Advisory Senior Manager

Employer: Deloitte

Previous offices held: Roselle Park District Commissioner

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for re-election or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I'm running for re-election because I'm committed to offering small town touches and ensuring our district serves all of our patrons. I plan to continue to bring my financial and risk management experience to the board as the park district. I believe we have a duty to engage the community in important conversations on how we can continue to provide a park district for all ages while maintaining fiscally sound policies. Needs have to be prioritized over wants to keep costs reasonable. Further, I've been involved with the park district my whole life -- I attended their preschool program, participated in athletics like swim team and soccer, and am now active in the Garden Club. My husband and I love attending the family-friendly events like Founders Fest and bringing our toddler to different parks throughout the district.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: The district was able to rebound well to the pandemic because we've continued to stay agile to community needs and still offer a variety of programs/services. To continue to meet the needs of the community, the district needs to focus on how it serves all ages and stages of life. By looking at our parks and recreational programs as an overall portfolio the Board can ensure that future projects strike the right balance to serve underserved markets. Using data to support growth in new areas can also protect our investments in long-term assets and not short-term fads.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: The district's finances are strong because we have been leveraging available Illinois grants such as OSLAD for major park renovations. Strategically planning large projects with outside funding has been critical to ensuring maximum value for patrons. The most pressing issue facing both public and private sectors is rising costs and aging buildings and amenities. With input from the community, the park district will need to strategically prioritize projects or extend timing to achieve larger transformations. I will continue to leverage my financial background to explore alternative revenue streams as well as focus on intergovernmental agreements to efficiently deliver programming and amenities.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: My professional experience is focused on guiding global manufacturers on managing information technology risks. This landscape requires me to be detail-oriented and practical. I have to understand what could go wrong in order to sufficiently create policies alongside various stakeholders. I lead with curiosity as I seek understanding of different viewpoints. It's important to work methodically and to challenge the status quo while making deliberate improvements.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I have served as a Roselle Park District Commissioner since 2019 and have a strong financial background with a decade of Big 4 public accounting firm experience. I have my Bachelors and Masters in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign which shapes my understanding of risk related to accounting matters and information technology. This experience is important as we face rising costs and need to strategically manage our finances. I'm active in the district's garden club and chaired the most recent Garden Walk which raised significant funds for reinvestment in the community.