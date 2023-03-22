John Brady: 2023 candidate for Roselle Park District Board

Bio

Town: Roselle

Age on Election Day: 57

Occupation: CEO

Employer: Fox Valley Orthopedics

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: Why are you running for this office, whether for re-election or election the first time? Is there a particular issue that motivates you, and if so, what is it?

A: I have served on the Roselle Park District Board for nearly three years (appointed in 2020 then elected in 2021). I feel it's important to be an active participant in my community and be a good steward of its resources. Great parks are a critical part of strong communities. I want to ensure Roselle remains an attractive place to call home.

Q: How well is your district rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic? What new measures should be taken to strengthen programming or better meet the needs of the community?

A: Our community appears to have done a nice job coming back. The pandemic pushed more people to work from home, which increased the need for exceptional and accessible green spaces and safe activities. I think the Park District staff have done a solid job of creatively managing the situation and meeting the needs of the community. It has also forced us to evaluate what our District should prioritize in order to meet those needs. Our planning process is more deliberate than before and now really thinks through how our programming can adapt to the changing needs of our residents.

Q: How would you describe the state of the district's finances? What challenges do you see on the horizon, and how do you propose to meet them?

A: Given the challenges of the last several years, I would classify them as solid. We have strong staff leadership who excel in finding creative ways to meet obligations and get things done.

Q: Describe your experience working in a group setting to determine policy. What is your style in such a setting to reach agreement? Explain how you think that will be effective in producing effective actions and decisions of your park board.

A: I have learned the value in considering multiple options and gaining input from a variety of perspectives. I hold strong opinions loosely and try not to become overly attached to any particular approach. There are typically many ways to solve problems - some better than others - I try to remain open so I can support the most logical and workable alternative.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for the job?

A: I believe we have an obligation to care for the communities where we live and work. My family has called Roselle home for 25 years. I continue to want to see it improve and thrive as a great place to raise a family. Parks are a big part of that, so that is why I choose to serve as a Park District Commissioner if the voters agree to retain me.