Gail Borden Library to hold Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday

Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin, is offering a free Health & Wellness Fair from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stop by to receive health information and screenings from local organizations. Get free healthy food samples from Elgin Fresh Market and visit the Elgin Lions Club Hearing Bus. Zumba demonstrations by the Taylor Family YMCA will happen at 11 a.m. and noon.

Local participants will include Aetna Better Health, Edward Schock Centre of Elgin, Coalition for a Safe & Healthy Elgin, Community Crisis Center, Elgin Community Bikes, Greater Family Health, Elgin Lions Club, Oak Street Health, Open Door Health Center, Senior Services Associates, Taylor Family YMCA and Elgin Fresh Market.