 

Teen arrested by police investigating street racing in Des Plaines

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/21/2023 3:41 PM

A suburban teenager was arrested Saturday night by police investigating a report of street racing in Des Plaines.

Guillermo Gutierrez, 18, of the 3500 block of Monroe Street in Bellwood, was charged with mob action, not having a valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

 

Police came across nearly 100 cars setting up to race about 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot on the 0-100 block of Algonquin Road, according to a news release. Most of the vehicles took off, but a 2011 Nissan Maxima remained, still running.

Gutierrez later arrived and claimed the Maxima, police said. He subsequently was arrested and his car was impounded.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 