Teen arrested by police investigating street racing in Des Plaines

A suburban teenager was arrested Saturday night by police investigating a report of street racing in Des Plaines.

Guillermo Gutierrez, 18, of the 3500 block of Monroe Street in Bellwood, was charged with mob action, not having a valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police came across nearly 100 cars setting up to race about 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot on the 0-100 block of Algonquin Road, according to a news release. Most of the vehicles took off, but a 2011 Nissan Maxima remained, still running.

Gutierrez later arrived and claimed the Maxima, police said. He subsequently was arrested and his car was impounded.