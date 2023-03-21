Teen arrested by police investigating street racing in Des Plaines
Updated 3/21/2023 3:41 PM
A suburban teenager was arrested Saturday night by police investigating a report of street racing in Des Plaines.
Guillermo Gutierrez, 18, of the 3500 block of Monroe Street in Bellwood, was charged with mob action, not having a valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Police came across nearly 100 cars setting up to race about 10:45 p.m. in a parking lot on the 0-100 block of Algonquin Road, according to a news release. Most of the vehicles took off, but a 2011 Nissan Maxima remained, still running.
Gutierrez later arrived and claimed the Maxima, police said. He subsequently was arrested and his car was impounded.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.