Pace seeks public input on changes to Vanpool and On Demand service

Riders board a Pace bus at the Des Plaines Metra station. Pace is holding public hearings this week on changes to its Vanpool and On Demand program in Naperville. Rick West | Staff Photographer, October 2022

Pace suburban bus is asking for public comments on changes to its Vanpool and On Demand ride service programs in hearings this week.

Two virtual hearings are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and an in-person hearing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Naperville City Hall.

One topic involves Pace's flexible part-time Vanpool program that was introduced as a pilot project in May 2022 to reflect new commuting patterns during COVID-19. The agency is proposing to make fares for using flexible part-time Vanpool permanent.

Fares currently fall into $30 to $80 ranges depending on how many days they are used and how many miles traveled.

The program lets suburbanites who live in the same area and have similar work hours and destinations carpool to their jobs in a van provided by Pace. Primary drivers do not have to pay a fare.

A second change involves Pace's On Demand program in Naperville-Aurora that was expanded in June 2022 as a pilot project.

On Demand allows commuters in 10 suburban zones to reserve a $2 ride in a small bus that typically stops at train stations and travels on major roads.

"Since the expansion was implemented, ridership has increased, and the performance of the service has met expectations," Pace officials said.

The agency is now proposing to make the changes to Naperville-Aurora On Demand service permanent.

To attend a virtual hearing, go to pacebus.com/streaming. Individuals wishing to comment at a virtual hearing, must preregister at www.pacebus.com/public-meetings.