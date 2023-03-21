Input sought on Gurnee parks accessibility

The Gurnee Park District will present information and solicit feedback to improve parks and playground accessibility at two upcoming meetings.

Findings of the district's current American with Disabilities Act audit will be presented and input sought on a transition plan at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Hunt Club Community Center, 920 N. Hunt Club Road.

A virtual session will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

Park district officials will present an overview of the ADA, reasoning for the for transition plan and importance of community feedback, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Visit upcoming events at gurneeparkdistrict.com/for a Zoom link and more information.