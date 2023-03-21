 

How you can help Palatine fire victims

  • People peer through a fence to see the damage left behind by a fire Sunday at the Windhaven Condominium Complex in Palatine. Palatine-based Partners For Our Communities has launched a donation drive to help families left homeless by the fire.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/21/2023 5:20 PM

Palatine-based Partners For Our Communities has launched a donation drive to help families left homeless by a fire Sunday that gutted two buildings in the Windhaven Condominium Complex.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. in a three-story building on East Dundee Quarter and quickly spread to a neighboring building. By the time firefighters brought it under control more than three hours later, 22 units were left uninhabitable and dozens of residents were displaced.

 

Palatine fire officials said Tuesday the cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Despite the massive amounts of damage left behind, no injuries were reported.

Items being sought through the collection drive include: clothes and shoes; new underwear and socks; personal and feminine hygiene products; food gift cards; and snacks and water.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Community Resource Center, 1585 N. Rand Road, Palatine

• Palatine Township Elementary District 15 Main Office, 580 N. 1st Bank Road, Palatine

• Stuart R. Paddock Elementary School, 225 W. Washington St., Palatine

• Palatine High School, 1111 N. Rohlwing Road, Palatine

• Winston Campus Junior High School, 120 N. Babcock Drive, Palatine

A drive-through donation event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28, at Christ Lutheran Church, 41 S. Rohlwing Road in Palatine. Items collected will be brought to the POC for distribution to the affected families.

In the meantime, several online fundraisers have been created at GoFundMe for individual families left homeless by the fire.

