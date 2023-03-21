Geneva mourns death of retired deputy fire chief

Geneva's flags will be at half-staff at the close of business Thursday in honor of the weekend funeral service for Mark Einwich, a retired fire department deputy chief, who died March 7 of cancer.

Einwich was 55 and had just retired in November after 30 years of service in Geneva, Mayor Kevin Burns said during Monday's city council meeting.

"The city of Geneva extends our deepest sympathies," Burns said as he asked for a moment of silence for Einwich.

Einwich had graduated from Burlington-Central High School in 1986, earned an associate degree from Elgin Community College, and attended the Illinois Fire Service Institute and the National Fire Academy, Burns said.

"Even as a kid, Mark played with fire trucks," Burns said. "And as time went on, the trucks became bigger and bigger, and before long, he was driving and riding the real things."

Einwich was also known as the voice of the Rockets, the Burlington-Central sports program, Burns said, serving as a public address announcer for 30 years.

Burns said Einwich began his fire service career at Pingree Grove, later volunteering at the Burlington Fire Department before becoming a dispatcher for the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

After serving as an Elburn police officer, Einwich returned to the fire service at Geneva, rising to the rank of deputy chief in 2012.

Einwich continued as deputy chief at Burlington in retirement, he said.

"Declining health -- although weakened his body -- it did not weaken his spirit," Burns said. "Mark fought with all he had and loved with all of his heart, but his memory remains with us, his brothers and sisters, his community members, his fellow firefighters."

Einwich is survived by his parents, wife, six children, five grandchildren and extended family.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in the gym at Central High School, 44W625 Plato Road, Burlington.

Einwich's funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, also in the gym.

Burns said the city's flags will remain at half-mast through Monday, March 27.