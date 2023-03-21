 

Des Plaines tentatively expands backyard chicken program

  • Des Plaines officials are considering allowing more people to keep hens, like this one, in backyard coops.

      Des Plaines officials are considering allowing more people to keep hens, like this one, in backyard coops. Rick West | Staff Photographer, January 2023

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Posted3/21/2023 5:00 AM

Des Plaines soon may be alive with the sound of clucking.

The city council on Monday tentatively agreed to ease restrictions on keeping chickens -- hens only -- in backyard coops and to allow more coops in town.

 

The move would convert a three-year pilot program that's set to expire next month into a permanent effort.

If the council gives the proposal a green light when it next meets on April 3, hen owners will be able to keep six birds instead of the current four. Additionally, a cap limiting the city to 100 coop permits would be scrapped.

Interest in backyard chickens has picked up over the last decade or so. Wheeling, Rolling Meadows, Elgin, Wauconda and Batavia are among the communities that have crafted regulations for coops.

Proponents say hens are a source of healthy and affordable eggs, provide environmental education and aren't as noisy as roosters, which aren't needed for egg production.

Among the city's rules:

• Permits require a one-time $35 fee.

• Chicken enclosures must be in fenced rear yards and not visible from the street.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Enclosures must be at least five feet from property lines or other structures.

• Enclosures can't be larger than 100 square feet or more than 8 feet tall.

• Slaughtering chickens is prohibited.

• Roosters are forbidden.

"No one's going to get woken up at 4:30 a.m. by a rooster making noise," said Sixth Ward Alderman Malcolm Chester.

Chester said he opposed the pilot program a few years ago but now supports expanding the program because problems have been scarce.

Second Ward Alderman Colt Moylan spoke in favor of the program, too. He said his family is among the city's coop owners, and he called the experience "a delight."

"(They're) a nice addition to the family," he said of his hens.

No aldermen voted against the proposal.

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
How egg-citing: Des Plaines set to ease limits on backyard chickens
Related Article
How egg-citing: Des Plaines set to ease limits on backyard chickens
 
Divided Wheeling board shifts policy, votes to allow chickens at home as long as rules followed
Related Article
Divided Wheeling board shifts policy, votes to allow chickens at home as long as rules followed
 
Lincolnshire officials pass on pilot program for backyard chickens
Related Article
Lincolnshire officials pass on pilot program for backyard chickens
 
Island Lake won't allow backyard chickens
Related Article
Island Lake won't allow backyard chickens
 
Wauconda homeowners can keep hens -- but no roosters
Related Article
Wauconda homeowners can keep hens -- but no roosters
 
Chicken coops, beehives being considered in Mundelein
Related Article
Chicken coops, beehives being considered in Mundelein
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 