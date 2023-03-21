Construction of new Wheeling fire station to cost about $7.7 million

Construction of a new fire station in Wheeling will be headed by a Northbrook firm already familiar with the project -- and it'll get about $7.7 million to do the job.

That's the maximum sum W.B. Olson Inc. will receive as the project's general contractor, the village board decided Monday night.

The 10,700-square-foot station will be built at 135 McHenry Road, north of Dundee Road. Site work should start in about a month, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

The new station will have three bays for fire trucks and other equipment as well as sleeping quarters for firefighters, a kitchen and other amenities.

It will replace a much smaller station that occupies two rooms in the police station at Community Boulevard and Dundee Road.

The current station is officially known as Station No. 42, and the new house will retain that identifier.

Money for the project will come from American Rescue Act funds and village reserves, officials have said.

Wheeling built a new Station No. 23 on South Wheeling Road in 2021 for about $5 million. With similar architectural elements, facade materials and colors planned, the new Station No. 42 should resemble that fire house.

W.B. Olson oversaw construction of Station No. 23 and was part of the planning process for Station No. 42.

The new station is expected to be ready for use in spring 2024, documents indicate.

Wheeling's Station No. 24, at 499 S. Milwaukee Ave., is unaffected by the construction and will remain in service.