Bartlett resident appointed to Wayne Township board

Wayne Township announced that Paige Thoreson of Bartlett has been appointed to the board of trustees.

The York High School graduate earned her bachelor's degree in Community Health Education from Illinois State University.

Thoreson works at Superior Air Ground Ambulance Service Inc., overseeing several aspects of the ambulance services provided to residents in the Chicago area. Over the past six years, she has participated in several state-run ambulance organizations and is on the American Ambulance Association Medicare Regulatory Committee. The organizations play an important part in advocating for policy change in the EMS industry.