Teen charged with reckless driving in a stolen car in chase that began in Oak Brook

Police used a helicopter to locate a suspect driving a stolen car in Oak Brook Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy from Chicago has been charged with one count of felony unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of misdemeanor reckless driving, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

At a hearing Sunday, DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered the youth held in detention until his next court appearance, which is Friday.

Authorities say that around 6:16 p.m. Friday police in Oak Brook located a Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen Thursday in Bellwood.

Police pursued the car onto I-290 in Cook County, where a helicopter was deployed. The pursuit involved officers from Lombard, Villa Park, Elmhurst, Chicago, North Riverside, Hillside and Broadview police departments.

During the chase, the juvenile drove into oncoming traffic and disobeyed traffic-control devices, authorities said. When police eventually stopped the car, the juvenile ran off.

"The increasing trend of suspects fleeing from police is extremely dangerous and must stop," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

"The reality is that we are seeing so many suspects flee from the police and we won't accept that behavior in Oak Brook," Oak Brook Chief Brian Strockis said in the news release. He said it was a "perfect example" of using technology and collaboration.