Shred your documents in Maine Township on Saturday
Updated 3/20/2023 11:30 AM
Maine Township staffers will shred sensitive documents for area residents on Saturday.
The free service will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at township hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.
Up to three paper or plastic grocery-sized bags filled with documents will be accepted per person.
Paper clips, binder clips and rubber bands should be removed, but staples are OK.
Spiral notebooks and plastic notebooks will not be accepted.
For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 251.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.