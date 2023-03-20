Shred your documents in Maine Township on Saturday

Maine Township staffers will shred sensitive documents for area residents on Saturday.

The free service will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at township hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge.

Up to three paper or plastic grocery-sized bags filled with documents will be accepted per person.

Paper clips, binder clips and rubber bands should be removed, but staples are OK.

Spiral notebooks and plastic notebooks will not be accepted.

For more information, call (847) 297-2510 ext. 251.