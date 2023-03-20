Police say Michigan man tried to kill girlfriend in Des Plaines hotel

A Michigan man was in custody Monday after police said he tried to kill his girlfriend in a Des Plaines hotel over the weekend.

Kyle A. Brown, 37, of Southfield, Michigan, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Brown was arrested about 3:15 a.m. Saturday at the Best Western, 1231 Lee St.

The confrontation began earlier as Brown and his girlfriend, also of Michigan, were driving to the hotel from a restaurant where they had celebrated Brown's birthday, police said in a news release.

During an argument, Brown hit the 38-year-old woman, who was driving, in the face, police said.

The woman stopped at a gas station, Brown got out and she drove to the hotel, police said.

Brown eventually arrived at the hotel, and the argument continued. Brown punched the woman and choked her until she broke free, police said.

The woman tried to leave, but Brown blocked the door, police said. Due to the commotion, police were called, the news release said.

When officers arrived, they heard Brown yelling. The victim ran out screaming, "Save me, save me!" after officers knocked on the door, police said.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Monday.